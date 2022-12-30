Grace Place Apartments evacuated on Christmas Eve due to water main break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just days after Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority took over the Grace Place Apartments. Residents were asked to evacuate on Christmas Eve due to a water main break.

“Christmas Eve, really late into the night, I got a call from my property manager saying that the water main broke and it caused severe flooding throughout the building,” Steven Nesmith, with RRHA, said.

Nesmith believes the issue may have happened due to the frigid temperatures freezing pipes and sending water throughout multiple floors.

“The ceiling was hanging down, and water was pro fusing, dropping down kind of like a waterfall, that’s what it looked like,” Nesmith said.

Nesmith said his organization moved quickly to get all 13 residents out of the building, including a family with children, into temporary housing in a hotel.

He said Mayor Levar Stoney was also able to provide meals to those residents who had to leave everything behind.

Nesmith feels RRHA was able to turn a crisis into a positive, considering some residents were living in units without heat or electricity and are now in clean rooms.

He said they will be paying to keep those residents in those rooms until a long-term solution is determined.

“We’re going to keep the residents there for as long as it takes for us to make individual assessments with each resident and speak with them on their needs for long-term relocation,” Nesmith said.

Days after the incident, water still leaks from the ceiling inside the apartment building, and it’s still up in the air as to when people can move back in.

He said they expect to hear back from the city inspector sometime next week.

“Nobody can go into the building until the engineers and architects, particularly the engineers, because we think there are some infrastructure issues as well in there until it is deemed safe enough to back in,” Nesmith said.

RRHA will also allow residents to head back into the building to grab some belongings next week.

Security will also remain at the building while it is no longer occupied.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.