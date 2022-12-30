Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild, rain Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely Saturday afternoon and evening may impact New Year’s Eve plans, New Year’s Day will be dry, mild and mostly sunny.

Friday: Mostly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Saturday: Rain likely, heaviest late afternoon through early evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny and dry. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

