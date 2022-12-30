Angel Tree
Early voting for special election to begin Jan. 6

The race for the seat formerly held by Donald McEachin features Democratic candidate Jennifer McClellan and Republican Leon Benjamin.(KXII)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting in the special election for the 4th District House seat will begin on Friday, Jan. 6.

Richmond’s Office of Elections says its office (2134 West Laburnum Ave.) will initially be the only site for early voting through Jan. 30.

The race for the seat formerly held by Donald McEachin features Democratic candidate Jennifer McClellan and Republican Leon Benjamin.

On Jan. 30, Hickory Hill Community Center will open as a satellite voting location. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The last day to vote early is Saturday, Feb. 28.

Both the Office of Elections and Hickory will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 18.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for this election is Feb. 10. The deadline to register is Feb. 14. Voters may still register after this date and vote by casting a provisional ballot.

In-person voting will be held throughout the 4th District on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

