Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds after cold weather cancels last week’s distribution

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One week after the Chesterfield Food Bank canceled their food distribution due to the freezing temperatures, volunteers were back in action on Friday handing out food to families in need.

Throughout the morning, volunteers were gearing up for the special distribution in the parking lot by setting up the parking lot and shopping carts for volunteers lending a helping hand with this distribution.

Nicholas Jenkins, assistant executive director for the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center, said the decision to cancel last week’s food distribution was made to keep volunteers and clients safe, but was made with a heavy heart.

“It hurt us. It hurt us and the team to have to be in that situation where we had to make that kind of call,” Jenkins said. “It made Friday night sleeping a little bit difficult knowing that people who had planned on receiving food were not going to be able to.”

Jenkins said this motivated them to come up with another date for the distribution on Dec. 30.

“That was really the motivator for us to kind of quickly regroup and plan for this Friday for today to hopefully reach those people,” Jenkins said. “This is what we do. We’re here to serve our community, to love our community, and to meet the basic needs that could otherwise go unmet.”

The Chesterfield Food Bank estimates they will hand out more than 700 carts full of food. Jenkins estimates each cart will hold between four to seven days worth of groceries for a family of four.

A need Jenkins said grows during the holiday season.

“We recognized that though it’s a time full of smiles and joy, it’s also a time of stress and people who are already in tight situations only getting tighter with more outside pressure to be able to do things they might not be financially be able to so this time of year, for us, is heightened not just with the food we distribute, but also how we take care of our clients,” he said.

A mission, focusing on fighting hunger and empowering lives, Jenkins said they are able to do with community support.

“We rely on the community for food drives and monetary donations so that we’re able to meet the need and continue to sustain meeting that need as we work towards building programs to help people get off the need of assistance,” Jenkins said.

The Chesterfield Food Bank said people can choose to donate their money, time, food or all the above to help with their efforts. To learn more, click here.

