Buffalo blizzard victims mourned as city works on recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Authorities are still working on the disaster response from last week.

They are following up on hundreds of calls made during the historic blizzard.

In Erie County, New York, at least 39 people have died, and that number is likely to grow.

As Buffalo continues digging out, the scope of the disaster is still coming into focus.

Officials expect the death toll from the storm to rise as they work to identify victims. (CNN, WKBW, OHIO DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION, ERIE COUNTY, NY)

“Unfortunately, there are families in this community who still have not been able to identify where a loved one is. They’re missing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “And do … we do have still John Does. And eventually those family members are going to find out the worst news possible.”

Enock Rushikana lost his nephew Abdul Sharifu.

“An angel, we lost an angel in our community. We lost an angel,” he said.

Sharifu was married last year, his wife due to give birth to their first child next week, a son. He was working two jobs, saving up to buy a house.

His uncle said Sharifu went out in the storm to help another family. His car got stuck, his body found over a mile from it.

It appears Sharifu was trying to walk home and got disoriented.

“Abdul was known as a helper in our community,” Rushikana said.

Violeta Quinones’ husband, 55-year-old Henry Tellado, died after shoveling snow.

“He went to the bathroom, and that was when he collapsed,” she said.

But emergency crews were not available to immediately help, said CNN affiliate WKBW.

“I called police, I called National Guard, I called everybody to help me. Nobody showed up,” she said.

In Buffalo neighborhoods where stores were looted, the community is handing out food, making do until grocery stores can reopen.

“They crippled a community in doing that,” Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics Outreach Ministry said of the looters. “Now all the people that could walk around the corner or walk across the street to a store to get to get services and much-needed food items, and those kind of things, they don’t have it anymore. That’s the fallout from all of this. That is trauma upon trauma that’s taken place in our community.”

Another weather headache could be on the way.

Officials warn of possible flooding as the enormous volume of snow melts. Rain is also forecast for Saturday.

