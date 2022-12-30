Angel Tree
Baby pygmy hippo moves to public exhibit at Metro Richmond Zoo

New video shows the baby swimming for the first time
Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently.
By David Hylton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A pygmy hippopotamus born earlier this month at Metro Richmond Zoo can now be seen by the public.

“There are viewing windows in the indoor pool area, and guests can now see mom and baby every day at the zoo,” the zoo said Friday. “Iris and her calf will stay in this area until the baby is large enough to navigate the outdoor habitat.”

The zoo says the baby - born on Dec. 6 - went swimming for the first time this week.

The baby pygmy has not yet been named.
The baby pygmy has not yet been named.(Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

“Iris showed her baby around the new area and then demonstrated how to enter the pool,” the zoo said Friday in a news release. “The baby followed mom cautiously into the water. As normal, but remarkable nonetheless, the calf’s natural instincts kicked in and she started swimming immediately.”

