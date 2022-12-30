7-year-old girl killed in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A 7-year-old has died in Hopewell after getting shot Friday afternoon.

On Dec. 30, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, police say they found a 7-year-old girl who was shot in the chest. She was taken to TriCities Hospital, where she later died.

Witnesses say a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting which may be related to the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking anyone for information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

