Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

CNN's Matthew Chance reflects on what it’s been like to cover Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the ground. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a Russian missile attack early Thursday, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defense systems have been activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack. Sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

Thursday’s attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October.

In Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions, the authorities said that they switched off electricity to minimize the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

