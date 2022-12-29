TSA prevents man carrying loaded gun on Richmond flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Hampton man was cited by the police after TSA officers at Richmond International Airport caught him with a handgun in his carry-on bag Wednesday morning.

On Dec. 28. TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. Airport police confiscated the handgun and cited the man for weapons violations.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

This is the 24th gun TSA agents have caught at RIC this year, the most in the airport’s history.

TSA says the fines could be as high as $15,000 for anyone who tries to bring a handgun not adequately stored away onto a plane.

