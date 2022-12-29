Angel Tree
Tractor trailer catches fire on I-295 in Henrico



By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:53 AM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is ok after a tractor trailer caught fire on I-295 in Henrico late Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the southbound lanes of I-295 near New Market Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Several lanes of I-295 were shutdown for hours as crews worked to put out the fire and clean up the mess left behind.

As of 5 a.m., two southbound lanes were still closed.

Officials say the fire was caused by a mechanical failure.

