Tickets for Virginia Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle sell out
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The final ticket for Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold at 9:23 a.m. Thursday.
Virginia Lottery says 625,000 tickets for the raffle went on sale on Nov. 1.
The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 for these prizes:
- Five $1 million winning tickets
- Seven $100,000 winning tickets
- 1,000 winners of $500 each
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.