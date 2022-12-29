Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warmer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday morning and lingers through the afternoon. Showers should start to taper off throughout the evening.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-60s.

Saturday: Rain likely, heaviest midday and through the afternoon. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny and dry. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Overcast with rain possible. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

