Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warmer
High temperatures in the low 60s arrive Friday and stick around through the middle of next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday morning and lingers through the afternoon. Showers should start to taper off throughout the evening.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-60s.
Saturday: Rain likely, heaviest midday and through the afternoon. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 70%)
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny and dry. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid-60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.
Wednesday: Overcast with rain possible. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.