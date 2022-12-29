Southwest Airlines plans return to normal operations Friday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a series of mass flight cancellations caused frustrations among travelers trying to get to their holiday destinations, Southwest Airlines is planning to resume their normal operations with “minimal disruptions” starting on Friday.

On Thursday, Flight Aware reported eight flight cancellations at Richmond International Airport. (NBC12)

The announcement on Thursday comes after thousands of flights were canceled, leaving passengers stranded in airports across the country and coming up with other ways to get home.

In an update released by Southwest, the company said they’re encouraged by the progress they made and adds, “We have much work ahead of us, including investing in new solutions to manage wide-scale disruptions.”

On Tuesday, dozens of travelers at Richmond International Airport lined up at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter to get back on track with their travel plans.

Dozens of travelers faced flight cancellations as a result of mass disruptions from Southwest Airlines. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Duriel Smith was set to travel to St. Louis to see his family for the holidays on Tuesday, but was told his flight was canceled.

“I found out maybe an hour before my flight was to take off,” he told NBC12 on Thursday. “Holidays is for family and friends and I wasn’t able to do that this year.”

A traveler talks to a staff member at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Thousands across the country expressed similar sentiments amid the mass flight cancellations. Southwest officials blamed the winter weather for the impact it had on their flight crews and planes, but its pilot union believes outdated scheduling software is largely to blame.

“My personal apology is the first step of making things right after many plans changed and experiences fell short of your expectations of us. We’re continuing to work to make this up to you,” said Ryan Green, chief commercial officer for Southwest Airlines, in a video statement.

As of last check, Flight Aware reports 39 total flight cancellations for Southwest Airlines across the country, including one at RIC.

On Thursday, Smith told NBC12 he received a voucher for the flight inconvenience.

“They gave me a voucher for my inconvenience and they’re gonna refund all my money back,” he said.

After the latest announcement was made, Smith said he’s willing to give the airline a second chance.

“I hope for the future, so I’m going to book another flight with the company so I’m not giving up all hope, I’m going to give them another shot, another chance,” he said. “They’re trying to make up for their mess up, so I’ll take that.”

A spokesperson for the Richmond International Airport sent NBC12 the following statement from Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission:

“Richmond International Airport is elated to hear that Southwest Airlines Co. intends to return to normal systemwide operations as soon as tomorrow. Southwest has been an important travel option offering reliable service, safe travel, and great value in Richmond since arriving nearly a decade ago.”

Southwest Airlines has also set up a page where travelers can submit their refund and reimbursement requests for meal, hotels and alternative modes of transportation used. In this page, customers can also connect with their lost baggage.

