Richmond’s acting police chief has five-point plan to curb violence, increase officer retention

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Walking around Shockoe Bottom, Richmond’s acting police chief says fighting crime comes down to numbers.

“One of the things I’m passionate about is being data-driven when we look at our violent crime,” said Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Just take the city’s first police precinct, which covers the area where NBC12 met Edwards for a one-on-one just two months at the department’s helm.

He says murders in Shockoe Bottom alone are down 73% from 2021 to 2022.

“We’re really trying to be strategic when we look at where we want to deploy our officers, what resources we want to put in and have it all based upon where the crime data tells us to go,” said Edwards.

He says the department divided the city into 29,000 micro areas where police rank hotspots based on crime numbers, and that’s where he is now focusing patrols, technology and partnerships.

“Where we deployed our strategy of deterrence, proactive policing and then finally community engagement, and we saw significant reductions in homicides,” said Edwards.

Rick Edwards talks an employee at a food vendor in Richmond recently. "I want our officers engaging with the public," he says. (WWBT)

Edwards was thrust into the spotlight at the end of October after then-Police Chief Gerald Smith quit partly over the controversy about an alleged 4th of July mass shooting, which he claimed was thwarted by his department.

Since then, Edwards has worked to improve morale through pay and other ways. However, his five-point plan for the new year does include a focus on officer well-being, especially after a summer of unrest in 2020.

“Not just because of COVID but civil unrest changed, you know how some of our officers felt about being a police officer in the city, so it’s my goal to get us back to where we were when we were fighting crime, but doing it in a way that didn’t alienate the very people in our community that we need to successfully address crime long term,” said Edwards.

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards has been with the Richmond Police Department for 23 years. (WWBT)

He says a top priority is staffing since the department is down 149 officers, and he’s trying to lure back those who may have left.

“I’m on a text thread with two officers right now that are wearing green and gray, and I’m trying to get them back in blue,” said Edwards.

But at the end of the day, Edwards, who has been with RPD for 23 years, says the department is resuming community policing.

“Community policing in the way that we did it when I was an officer here, which is out in the community, community events. I want our officers engaging with the public when there’s not crime scene tape up,” said Edwards.

Edwards hasn’t decided if he wants the chief job for good. He says his focus is on giving city hall time to decide who should be in the role.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.