News to Know: Deputy injured in shooting; tractor trailer fire on I-295; warming trend

Amelia Deputy Injured in Shooting

An Amelia County sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday while attempting to serve warrants on a wanted subject.

An Amelia County sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday while attempting to serve warrants on a wanted subject. The deputy was called to a home in the 13500 block of West Lane just after 6 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a man.

“Following up on the information provided in the 911 call, the deputy confirmed the male was also wanted on a felony arrest warrant and two misdemeanor warrants,” state police said in a news release.

Police say shots were exchanged and the suspect died.

Tractor Trailer Fire on I-295

A driver is OK after a tractor trailer caught fire on I-295 in Henrico late Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the southbound lanes of I-295 near New Market Road just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a tractor trailer fire.

The incident is expected to continue to impact morning traffic.

The driver is OK.

Warm-up Continues

A warm-up will continue on Thursday with even warmer temperatures arriving Friday and sticking around.

Rain is still possible on New Year’s Eve.

Missing Powhatan Woman Found Dead

A 70-year-old woman last seen the day after Christmas was found dead in the James River Wednesday.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office says Goochland County Fire Rescue personnel found Malana Patricia Weaver in the river the evening of Dec. 28.

Mega Millions Jackpot Increases

A giant Mega Millions jackpot grew larger to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner.

No one won the lottery game’s top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night.

Vehicle Found in Rockfish River; 3 Dead

Searching the Rockfish River (WVIR)

Three people have been found dead and two people are missing after an SUV was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

Late the morning of December 27, Virginia State Police were called about a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police say the vehicle was washed off the road, but they don’t know precisely when.

