Man arrested, faces multiple charges in shooting that killed dog on Christmas Day

Rashaun Smith faces several charges including the intent to commit murder.
Rashaun Smith faces several charges including the intent to commit murder.(Colonial Height Police Department)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A dog was killed after a man fired several shots into a Colonial Heights home on Christmas Day.

The Colonial Heights Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 2100 block of Wakefield Avenue.

Police say the resident told officers that a man - identified Thursday as Rashaun Smith - came to the home and attempted to force his way through the front door. When the man was not able to enter successfully, he fired several gunshots into the front of the home.

According to police reports, the resident and their pet dog were both hit by gunshots during the shooting. The resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the dog did not survive.

Smith was arrested in Petersburg on Thursday and charged with:

  • Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Commit Murder
  • Malicious Wounding
  • Animal Cruelty
  • Reckless Handling of a Firearm
  • Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
  • Discharging a Firearm within City Limits.

Additional charges are pending.

“The Colonial Heights Police Department would like to thank the Petersburg Bureau of Police for their assistance with this case,” police said in a news release.

