Law firm offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen is once again offering Central Virginians a free ride home on New Year’s Eve.

Through the longstanding Sober Ride Home program, the law firm is partnering with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association to provide Uber gift cards to bars and restaurants to distribute on Saturday.

Participating bars and restaurants are:

The Jasper

Dairy Market

The Hof Garden

Buskey Cider

Brambly Park

Bingo Beer Co.

Havana 59

Longoven

“It’s critical that we all celebrate New Year’s Eve safely and responsibly,” said Edward L. Allen, President of The Allen Law Firm. “If you plan to go out, do not drive impaired. You should designate a sober driver or arrange for alternative transportation.”

In Virginia, drivers convicted of a DUI for the first time face a minimum fine of $250 and a driver’s license revocation for one year.

