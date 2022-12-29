Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Law firm offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve

7 tips for an effective designated driver
Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen is partnering with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association to provide Uber gift cards to bars and restaurants to distribute on Dec. 31(tcw-ksla)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen is once again offering Central Virginians a free ride home on New Year’s Eve.

Through the longstanding Sober Ride Home program, the law firm is partnering with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association to provide Uber gift cards to bars and restaurants to distribute on Saturday.

Participating bars and restaurants are:

  • The Jasper
  • Dairy Market
  • The Hof Garden
  • Buskey Cider
  • Brambly Park
  • Bingo Beer Co.
  • Havana 59
  • Longoven

“It’s critical that we all celebrate New Year’s Eve safely and responsibly,” said Edward L. Allen, President of The Allen Law Firm. “If you plan to go out, do not drive impaired. You should designate a sober driver or arrange for alternative transportation.”

In Virginia, drivers convicted of a DUI for the first time face a minimum fine of $250 and a driver’s license revocation for one year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 8100 block of Langley...
Henrico police investigating homicide after man found dead inside home
Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
Police say the deputy and the suspect were shot Wednesday night.
Amelia County deputy injured, suspect dead in shooting

Latest News

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards says one of his top priorities is staffing since the Richmond...
Richmond’s acting police chief has five-point plan to curb violence, increase officer retention
A tractor trailer catches fire on I-295 in Henrico.
Tractor trailer catches fire on I-295 in Henrico
The line up for New Year's Eve on NBC12
NBC12 News moves to 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve
An Amelia County sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday night while attempting to serve warrants...
News to Know: Deputy injured in shooting; tractor trailer fire on I-295; warming trend