Deputy shot in Amelia after attempting to serve warrant, suspect dead

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -An Amelia County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while attempting to serve a warrant on a wanted subject Wednesday evening.

Officials say the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the West Lane area. Two state troopers responded with the deputy when shots were fired between the suspect and the deputy.

Police say the suspect died at the scene.

Police also say the deputy was flown to Chippenham Hospital by Med Flight and is currently being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police and other localities are on the scene now.

Virginia State Police and other localities are on the scene now.(WWBT)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

