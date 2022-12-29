Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

3 bodies found after car swept away in Va. river

Authorities are investigating after a car was swept away by flooding in Virginia. (WVIR via CNN)
By Dominga Murray and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are investigating after a car was swept away by flooding in Virginia. Three bodies have been recovered, and the search for two more people is ongoing.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted Tuesday to a fatal accident along the Rockfish River. When they arrived, they called for Virginia State Police to assist, as the car in question was “fully submerged in the water.”

State Police say the people in the car tried to drive across the road and were swept away in the current. Investigators are not sure how long the car was in the water. The incident happened on private property, so it’s possible no one noticed earlier because the area is remote, WVIR reports.

State Police Sgt. Jason Cappo says investigators found a 30-year-old man dead in the car. During a land search, the bodies of two boys, ages 11 and 17, were found on the shore.

Cappo says that it’s believed two other people were in the car when it went into the water. The search for them is ongoing. Aviation teams are searching from above, and a sonar system in the water is searching below.

State Police say all of the victims are not related. The three bodies found were transported to Richmond, the state capital, for autopsy and identification.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Wildlife Resources are also involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 8100 block of Langley...
Henrico police investigating homicide after man found dead inside home
According to the Mega Millions website If a single ticket matched all six numbers that lucky...
Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot
Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a car was swept away by flooding in Virginia.
Search ongoing for 2 believed to have been in car submerged in river
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
Police say the deputy and the suspect were shot Wednesday night.
Deputy shot in Amelia after attempting to serve warrant, suspect dead
Police in Powhatan have confirmed a 70-year-old woman last seen the day after Christmas was...
70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River