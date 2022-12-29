Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 tourists killed in hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police say

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police said. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators found that the couple were in a crosswalk, but they were not walking in accordance with the signal. The two people were hit by a red SUV, which did have a green light but did not yield to the people in the roadway.

Witnesses told police the vehicle continued driving after hitting the couple. Investigators believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman died later at the hospital.

Police said thanks to surveillance cameras throughout the area, they were able to quickly track down the red SUV and arrest the driver. She was identified as 28-year-old Mykael Terrell, who is an area resident.

Terrell is facing DUI and hit-and-run charges.

Officials said the two people who died at the scene were tourists. The 44-year-old man was from Monument, Minnesota, and the 51-year-old woman was from Hobbs, New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
Police say the deputy and the suspect were shot Wednesday night.
Amelia County deputy injured, suspect dead in shooting
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Jermaine Lee Branch faces a second-degree murder charge.
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed inside Henrico home
Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river

Latest News

Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
Enriching Residents & Visitors At the largest Kwanzaa event in Virginia!
Elegba Folklore Society to host 2022 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
Department of Homeland Security
Homeland Security warns of domestic extremist threats in connection with asylum ban’s end
Jermaine Lee Branch faces a second-degree murder charge.
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed inside Henrico home