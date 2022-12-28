Wednesday Forecast: Sunny with high temperatures in the 50s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gradual warm up and staying mainly sunny through Friday. Mild through early next week.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Rain likely, steadier in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low to mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny and dry. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

