Wednesday Forecast: Sunny with high temperatures in the 50s
High temperatures in the 60s by the end of the week, next rain chance arrives Saturday
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gradual warm up and staying mainly sunny through Friday. Mild through early next week.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid and upper 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Rain likely, steadier in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low to mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
New Year’s Day: Partly sunny and dry. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
