Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing.

After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled to an estimated $565 million on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, however, Virginia Lottery’s website showed that no one won and the next drawing this Friday has a $640 million jackpot.

At the Chesterfield 7-Eleven store off Iron Bridge Road, dozens lined up Tuesday evening to defy the odds. One customer, Kevin Capes said he believes people shouldn’t bother dreaming because he believes the winning ticket is in his possession.

“One ticket that’s all it takes, I’ve got it,” Capers said. “You’re looking at the winner, I feel that confident.”

But don’t tell that to Otis Williams. He says after years of failed attempts, he has a feeling Tuesday’s drawing will be the night he finally wins big.

“Oh! Tonight’s my night! I’m going to enjoy tonight!” Williams said. “I knew right then when I got my ticket. It’s like I felt something in my hand and I normally don’t feel and I just knew I had that winning ticket.”

But other customers like Edward Hayes Tracey said luck is on his side.

“They’re liars because I’ve got the winning ticket,” he said.

The last time a Virginian won was in 2016 in Gainsville, which was a $15 million prize. Nearly a decade before that a single person claimed a $44 million prize in Richmond in May 2007.

In the game’s history, there has never been a ticket that matched all six numbers purchased in Chesterfield, but the folks in the county say they are going to end that drought.

“I’m going to win $500 million for the first time in Chesterfield, yes, I am!” Williams said.

“It’s all luck and I feel a little lucky today,” Hayes said.

“I’ve got the leprechaun and the lucky horseshoe! I’m hoping,” Capers said.

But the million-dollar question is how would you spend it?

“I can’t spend it all, so I would definitely help my family,” Capers said.

“Tell everybody and all my friends, I’ll be looking out for them too,” Willams said,

“I’d buy a big house, I’d give back to some of the charities, the churches, and my family most importantly. Everybody will be all right,” Hayes said.

