Richmond City Councilors prepare priorities for 2023

Inside Richmond City Hall, council is working on its wish list for 2023 and deciding which...
Inside Richmond City Hall, council is working on its wish list for 2023 and deciding which challenges to tackle and how.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Richmond City Hall, council is working on its wish list for 2023 and deciding which challenges to tackle and how.

“I want to see gun violence reduced in my district. That is a big issue for me. Every night we’re hearing gunfire,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

From finding ways to silence that gunfire, to dealing with rising property assessments across Richmond, councilors have their hands full.

Overall violent crime is up 2% compared to last year across the city. Assessments went up on average 13%, but others saw increases as high as 35%.

“They’re just having a hard time holding on to and affording their houses so we need to make sure we’re looking at our tax rate,” said Kristen Nye, Richmond City Council.

Councilor Kristen Nye tried to lower the real estate tax rate this year. It failed in favor of one-time rebates that haven’t been sent out yet.

But Nye says they need long-term options and City Councilor Mike Jones agrees.

“We have to ensure that our assessments don’t continue to skyrocket and our real estate tax continue to go through the roof,” said Councilor Jones.

Councilor Jones says job creation is a new year priority, and that may come as City Center development plans are drawn up and approved. Five proposals have come in to tear down the Richmond Coliseum and redevelop that area.

Councilor Nye hopes that could help generate much-needed housing and help for the homeless as the city struggles with shelters and services.

“We really need to get that in order and make sure that people who are having these personal hardships that they do have a safe place to go,” said Councilor Nye.

City council’s first meeting of the new year is January 3. That’s also when they will select a new president and vice-president of council.

