News to Know: Temperatures in the 50s; travel woes continue; new laws start Jan. 1

Here's a look at the top headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 28:

Soaring Temperatures

Wednesday’s highs will be in the 50s as a warm-up continues this week. By this weekend, expect temperatures in the 60s.

Rain is possible for New Year’s Eve.

Travel Woes Continue

AAA Spokesperson Ragina Ali says it’s important to know your rights if you’re one unlucky passenger that couldn't make it on their flight.

Flights delays and cancellations continue to wreak havoc on travelers after Christmas.

On Tuesday, Flight Aware reported eight flight cancellations at Richmond International Airport, which were all from Southwest Airlines. This is all part of the nearly 2,600 Southwest flight cancellations reported across the country throughout the day.

New Laws Start Jan. 1

The new year will bring another minimum wage increase in Virginia. Come January 1, it will be $12.

On Sunday, several new laws will take effect in Virginia. Those include:

privacy law that limits how much personal information companies can require you to share.

An elimination of the 1.5% grocery tax (localities can still charge a 1% tax).

An increase in Virginia’s minimum wage.

Lottery Fever

Local residents lined up Tuesday for their chance at a growing Mega Millions jackpot.

You’re looking at the winner, I feel that confident,” said a customer at a Chesterfield 7-Eleven store.

However, there were no winners, and Friday’s jackpot is now at $640 million.

Changes to Reporting COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health says it will now report COVID-19 cases weekly “to align with the CDC’s current reporting frequency.”

VDH also says on its website that it “continues to streamline information on its COVID-19 data dashboards to better highlight current COVID-19 trends in Virginia and inform action.”

Final Thought

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

