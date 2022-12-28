Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

New ‘soft interview rooms’ to help sexual assault victims

The interview room is now open at Henrico Police Headquarters
By Macy Moors
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - With comfortable chairs, blankets, chosen artwork and essential oils, the new ‘soft interview room” is now open at Henrico Police Headquarters.

Henrico Police Division Captain Lauren Nobles says the design helps make victims more comfortable while sharing details about a traumatic event with police as they investigate a case.

“Having anything that can be the most remote, more inviting is the key, is going to what allows us in law enforcement to help the victim,” Nobles said.

Rooms like this are being installed across the country, and Tracy Matheson is the leader behind these efforts.

The room is the 58th soft room Matheson has helped install since they started the initiative back in 2019.

She says they also have rooms at FMI, Charlottesville District Attorney’s Office, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and others. Matheson created a non-profit called Project Beloved after her 22-year-old daughter Molly was raped and killed in 2017.

“Unfortunately, it is a crime type that is kept private because oftentimes victims feel like reporting it, whether to law enforcement, to a friend, to a family member, they feel like too much is at risk because they’re going to be blamed, shamed and not supported,” Matheson said.

Matheson says she’s received tons of donations from the community to help fund this initiative over the years.

She says she’ll continue to empower sexual assault victims in honor of her daughter.

“Molly was someone who believed in the good of people, she was a friend to everyone, she was always for the underdog, she would fight for any cause she believed in, and I know if she was here, she would be here with me doing this work,” Matheson said.

Matheson says they’ve already begun planning installations across the country starting next year.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
Tuesday evening you can catch all the major planets together up in the sky.
Catch the entire solar system together this week
Kemonte Ali Noble, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in this shooting.
Juvenile killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico
Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 8100 block of Langley...
Henrico police investigating homicide after man found dead inside home

Latest News

As 2022 comes to a close, NBC12 will remain committed to helping the community in 2023. The On...
12 On Your Side: A year of helping the community share stories and getting results
This is the 24th gun police have caught at Richmond International this year.
Hampton man cited for trying to bring loaded gun on Richmond flight
One pig got minor burns from the flames, but all the other animals are safe.
Loving Acres looks to rebuild pig house after fire before Christmas
The interview room is now open at Henrico Police Headquarters.
HPD sets up soft interview room to help sexual assault victims