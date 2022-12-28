Loving Acres looks to rebuild pig house after fire destroys shelter days before Christmas

Angel Tree
Loving Acres looks to rebuild one of their pig houses after a fire destroys the shelter the night before Christmas Eve.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A farm in Chesterfield is looking to rebuild one of their pig houses after a fire broke out inside one of the shelters in the sanctuary for animals with special needs just before Christmas.

A fire broke out inside a pig house at Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary in Chesterfield.(Source; Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary | Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary)

“The flames were already higher than the house itself,” said Rachael Loving, founder of Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary. “It was pretty intense.”

Loving said the terrifying scene of smoke and flames unfolded the night before Christmas Eve.

“We were doing nativities, I came back and a friend of mine needed a little bit of help with her pigs,” she said. “I was riding around doing all the checks and introducing her to all of the animals and I said, I smelled something.”

Loving jumped into action to help her animals, including the two pigs who used this shelter.

“My first reaction was to my animals,” said Loving. “They have been through enough and now they have the added trauma of not having their house.”

Loving said one of the pigs got slight burns on the sides, but is healing. She also adds everyone else and all the other animals were not injured.

The flames, which were caused by a coop heater, also caused minor damage to the siding of Loving’s home.

Throughout the past several days, cleanup has commenced around the area where the fire happened so a new house for the pigs can be rebuilt.

“I just want something that will be comfortable,” Loving said. “That’s all I need. I just want my babies taken care of.”

Loving estimates the new pig house will cost roughly $6,000, which she said is double the cost of the original house since prices have gone up.

Through this situation, Loving said there’s been an outpouring of support for the sanctuary from friends and family, including kind gestures from strangers.

“I had someone offer me a couple of pallets of feed the other day, not of feed but of food from a food bank for the animals, that lives in Fredericksburg and she was going to drive them here,” Loving explained. “It tells me, hopefully, that most people, at least the ones we met are good. They are good-hearted , animal loving people and they want to help.”

If you would like to help Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary rebuild, you can make a donation through their website.

