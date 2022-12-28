Angel Tree
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Bedford County

Horse rescued from frozen pond in Huddleston.
Horse rescued from frozen pond in Huddleston.(Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A horse was rescued Tuesday night after falling through an ice-covered pond in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews say the rescue took place at a remote pond on Leesville Road. The rescue was difficult because the pond was remotely located down a steep hillside with no access to large equipment.

Crews made a 4:1 haul system in order to get the horse up the elevation change. The horse was then placed on a sled to help aid in the removal and taken to a barn on site.

The department says this is the second large animal rescue from the Bedford County area in the last 48 hours.

