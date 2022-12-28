Henrico police investigating homicide after man found dead inside home

Angel Tree
Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 8100 block of Langley Drive "for a report of a death of a person."((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A homicide investigation is underway after Henrico police found a 46-year-old man dead inside a home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 8100 block of Langley Drive “for a report of a death of a person.”

Inside the home, officers found Andre Leonard Malmberg dead.

Police have not yet said how Malmberg died.

“Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the hours leading up our officers’ arrival, or has information about this homicide, is encouraged to contact Det. R. Breeden at 804-501-5243,” police said Wednesday in a news release.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

