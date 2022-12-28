Goochland rescue team saves goose trapped in ice

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County Fire-Rescue Water Rescue Team performed an animal ice rescue this week, assisting Goochland County Animal Protection in saving a Canada goose.

In a Facebook post, Goochland Fire-Rescue says the goose was frozen in the ice on a private lake in the eastern part of the county.

“Animal Protection warmed and cared for the goose overnight and (it) is now in rehabilitation,” the rescue team said.

Goochland Fire-Rescue urged people to stay off frozen ponds and lakes.

“The ice is NOT thick enough to support the weight of a person, a child, or pet,” the team said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.