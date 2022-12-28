Goochland rescue team saves goose trapped in ice
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County Fire-Rescue Water Rescue Team performed an animal ice rescue this week, assisting Goochland County Animal Protection in saving a Canada goose.
In a Facebook post, Goochland Fire-Rescue says the goose was frozen in the ice on a private lake in the eastern part of the county.
“Animal Protection warmed and cared for the goose overnight and (it) is now in rehabilitation,” the rescue team said.
Goochland Fire-Rescue urged people to stay off frozen ponds and lakes.
“The ice is NOT thick enough to support the weight of a person, a child, or pet,” the team said.
