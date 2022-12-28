Angel Tree
Crews repair water main breaks in Hopewell

Crews are making repairs in two different areas of Hopewell on Dec. 28 and 29.
Crews are making repairs in two different areas of Hopewell on Dec. 28 and 29.(Pexels.com)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two water main breaks are impacting traffic in Hopewell on Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews are making the repairs in the following areas:

  • North 9th Street between Davis Street and Division Street
  • Oaklawn Boulevard between Pine Avenue and High Avenue

City officials say traffic controls from the Virginia Department of Transporation are in place.

