Crews repair water main breaks in Hopewell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two water main breaks are impacting traffic in Hopewell on Wednesday and Thursday.
Crews are making the repairs in the following areas:
- North 9th Street between Davis Street and Division Street
- Oaklawn Boulevard between Pine Avenue and High Avenue
City officials say traffic controls from the Virginia Department of Transporation are in place.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.