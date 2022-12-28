12 On Your Side: A year of helping the community share stories and getting results
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As 2022 comes to a close, NBC12 will remain committed to helping the community in 2023.
The On Your Side investigators spent the year working to get results.
Of the results this year, the On Your Side team:
- Stepped in for the family of a medically fragile child after more than a year of back and forth with a home improvement company
- Helped two elderly homeowners struggling to get answers and refunds from home security and alarm companies
- Worked with VCU Medical Center to reunite a man who survived a severe case of COVID-19 with the team who saved his life
- Shared the story of a Lymphoma survivor, hoping to get her smile back after radiation damaged her teeth. The community raised money to go toward the cost of the dental work, and a local dentist reached out to help.
The mission of the On Your Side team is to amplify the voices of members of the community as they work to solve issues.
The work would not be possible without a team of volunteers who answers phones throughout the week. The volunteers offer resources and listen to the stories of those who call. They also hand-write what is shared with them, in order to pass it along to the team of reporters.
If you are interested in volunteering or want to get in touch with the On Your Side investigators, send an email to investigators@nbc12.com.
