Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

12 On Your Side: A year of helping the community share stories and getting results

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As 2022 comes to a close, NBC12 will remain committed to helping the community in 2023.

The On Your Side investigators spent the year working to get results.

Of the results this year, the On Your Side team:

  • Stepped in for the family of a medically fragile child after more than a year of back and forth with a home improvement company
  • Helped two elderly homeowners struggling to get answers and refunds from home security and alarm companies
  • Worked with VCU Medical Center to reunite a man who survived a severe case of COVID-19 with the team who saved his life
  • Shared the story of a Lymphoma survivor, hoping to get her smile back after radiation damaged her teeth. The community raised money to go toward the cost of the dental work, and a local dentist reached out to help.
As 2022 comes to a close, NBC12 will remain committed to helping the community in 2023. The On...
As 2022 comes to a close, NBC12 will remain committed to helping the community in 2023. The On Your Side investigators spent the year working to get results.(NBC 12)

The mission of the On Your Side team is to amplify the voices of members of the community as they work to solve issues.

The work would not be possible without a team of volunteers who answers phones throughout the week. The volunteers offer resources and listen to the stories of those who call. They also hand-write what is shared with them, in order to pass it along to the team of reporters.

If you are interested in volunteering or want to get in touch with the On Your Side investigators, send an email to investigators@nbc12.com.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
Tuesday evening you can catch all the major planets together up in the sky.
Catch the entire solar system together this week
Kemonte Ali Noble, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in this shooting.
Juvenile killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico
Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 8100 block of Langley...
Henrico police investigating homicide after man found dead inside home

Latest News

SOFT INTERVIEW ROOM
New ‘soft interview rooms’ to help sexual assault victims
This is the 24th gun police have caught at Richmond International this year.
Hampton man cited for trying to bring loaded gun on Richmond flight
One pig got minor burns from the flames, but all the other animals are safe.
Loving Acres looks to rebuild pig house after fire before Christmas
Inside Richmond City Hall, the council is working on its wish list for 2023 and deciding which...
Richmond City councilors prepare priorities for 2023