What are my rights as a flight passenger?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hustling for the holidays has left thousands of travelers stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week.

AAA Spokesperson Ragina Ali says it’s important to know your rights if you’re one of those unlucky passengers.

Ali says, regardless of your chosen airline, “You have the absolute right to a refund, and that’s even if you have a refundable ticket,” Ali said.

Ali says if your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation, even for non-refundable tickets.

She says you are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment.

Ali says that a consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline makes a significant schedule change and/or significantly delays a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel.

If a consumer was involuntarily moved to a lower class of service, they’re also entitled to a refund. For example, if the consumer purchased a first-class ticket and was downgraded to economy class due to an aircraft swap, the consumer is owed the difference in fares. As for other amenities and services, Ali says what you are entitled to depend on which airline you fly.

“Whether or not they may compensate you for food or additional lodging. What also varies is what happens with bagging fees and certain things like that,” Ali said.

Ali says a consumer is entitled to a refund if they paid a baggage fee and their baggage has been declared lost by the airline.

Airlines may have different policies to determine when a bag is officially lost. Most airlines will declare a bag lost between five and fourteen days after the flight, but this can vary from one airline to another.

If an airline unreasonably refuses to consider a bag lost after it has been missing for an unreasonable period, the airline could be subject to enforcement action by the DOT.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg says you can check airline policies at your fingertips.

“We’ve got a customer service dashboard laid out, airline by airline, what to expect and how the different airlines will treat you if you experience a cancellation or delay,” Buttigieg said.

If a delay or cancelation could have been prevented by the airline, Buttigieg, you could be owed.

“We just issued millions of dollars in fines and secured hundreds of millions of dollars in refunds for passengers across America in cases where airlines were not living up to their end of the bargain,” Buttigieg said.

Next time you book a flight, Ali says you should look at certain flights.

“Try your best to book on the earliest flight going out, because what you see, oftentimes, is with these delays, is that once they start, they kind of trickle down. Also, if you can avoid layovers. If you can direct flight, as best as possible,” Ali said.

Ali says travel insurance does cover weather-related cancellations, but you need to read the fine print and understand what is or isn’t covered.

She says if you worked with a travel agent, reach out to them to help you understand what is or isn’t covered.

