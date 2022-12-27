Tuesday Forecast: Becoming sunny by the afternoon, chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain will likely impact New Year’s Eve plans, high temperatures will be mild in the low to mid-60s this weekend.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs near 50°.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, steadier in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low to mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. Lows in the low to mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s.

