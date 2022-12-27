Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tuesday Forecast: Becoming sunny by the afternoon, chilly

Getting warmer each day this week with our next chance for rain arriving Saturday
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain will likely impact New Year’s Eve plans, high temperatures will be mild in the low to mid-60s this weekend.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs near 50°.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, steadier in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low to mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. Lows in the low to mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemonte Ali Noble, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in this shooting.
Juvenile killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day in Colonial Heights.
Dog killed as shooter fires multiple times into Colonial Heights home
Tuesday evening you can catch all the major planets together up in the sky.
Catch the entire solar system together this week
One person was killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash in Dinwiddie County on...
1 person killed in wrong-way crash in Dinwiddie
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished

Latest News

A slow warming trend highlights this week’s weather
Forecast: Turning milder the next few days
Forecast: Turning milder the next few days
Forecast: Gradual warm-up this week
Forecast: Gradually warming up this week