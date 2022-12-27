Angel Tree
Travelers grapple with flight trouble amid mass Southwest cancellations

By Riley Wyant
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday travel troubles continued on Monday for tens of thousands of people.

As an artic blast sweeps across the nation, flights remain grounded and traveler frustration only grew bigger.

On Tuesday, things are expected to take another nosedive as Southwest canceled almost all flights.

8 of them were set to fly out of Richmond International, but now all of them have been scratched.

“It’s been one after another, it’s been one delay, and then it’s going to be pushed back again,” stranded traveler Guy Jacqueline said.

Travelers have had a rough time the last few days and it may get worse before it gets better. At RIC, dozens of delays have plagued several airlines.

Diana Alesia is one of the many Southwest travelers now stranded after the airline canceled 70% of its flights Monday, amounting to over 2,600 cancellations.

“This is unexpected,” Alesia said. “I wish I would have gotten something like a text maybe or an email, ‘hey, you know we’re going to cancel’ instead of this.”

Alesia was in Richmond visiting family for Christmas. She drove 40 minutes to the airport only to find out she had no way of getting home.

“Just everything Southwest is canceled, but on my app, everything seems normal,” she said.

Now, she says there’s no way she will make it to work tomorrow morning.

“I don’t like not showing up for work and I don’t like uncertainty. I really like to plan everything that this trip was planned like in advance way in advance and it kind of sucks,” Alesia said.

Many others at RIC are in a similar boat.

“I’m sleeping in the airport again tonight,” Guy Jacqueline said.

If possible, travelers are advised to double-check their flight information and refresh data on their phones before arriving at the airport.

Many travelers have walked through the airport doors only to learn that their flight has been canceled.

