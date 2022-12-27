Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off." (SOURCE: Natalie McClain)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever had a dance battle with your teacher?

A group of students at one school challenged their teacher to a dance-off between exams on Dec. 23. The results sent them all screaming.

The student went straight into “attack mode” first.

But the students’ teacher Yolanda Turner brought her A game.

Assistant principal Natalie McClain filmed the moment with her eighth graders.

The video quickly went viral.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemonte Ali Noble, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in this shooting.
Juvenile killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico
Tuesday evening you can catch all the major planets together up in the sky.
Catch the entire solar system together this week
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day in Colonial Heights.
Dog killed as shooter fires multiple times into Colonial Heights home
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
One person was killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash in Dinwiddie County on...
1 person killed in wrong-way crash in Dinwiddie

Latest News

With hundreds of bills already filed, and even more on the horizon, legislators are gearing up...
Lawmakers gear up for start of 2023 Virginia General Assembly
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
70-year-old missing in Powhatan; vehicle found in Goochland
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo