News to Know: Warm-up coming; travel nightmares; deaths from winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 27:

Warm-up Coming

Say farewell to those frigid temperatures. Highs will climb into the 40s today with even warmer weather arriving for the new year.

Travel Nightmares

Flights remain grounded and traveler frustration is increasing as thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed across the country.

On Tuesday, things are expected to take another nosedive as Southwest canceled almost all flights.

Winter Storm Deaths Increase

A massive winter storm left cities buried under feet of snow over the holiday weekend. (CNN, WKBW, KCCI, WSB, KTRK, WDIV)

Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York.

Much of the United States is also reeling from the ferocious Christmas storm, with at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country.

Holiday Homes

Tis the season for decorating and all month long, we've been showing you dazzling displays, here on NBC12.

From “tacky lights” to classy displays to inflatables upon inflatables there’s still time this week to catch Holiday Homes in Central Virginia.

You can find the full list here.

Holiday Spending Increases

Holiday sales rose this year as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure.

U.S. sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, a period that is critical for retailers, were fueled by spending at restaurants and on clothing.

Mega Millions Jackpot Grows

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST. (Mega Millions)

As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday’s prize at $565 million — or more than $293 million if delivered in cash. The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Christmas Tree Recycling

If you’ve taken down your Christmas tree, check out a list here of where you can take it to be recycled through January.

Final Thought

“Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie, author

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.