RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond said Tuesday that the Marshall Street Plaza is closed for “emergency repairs.”

The plaza is located at 900 E. Marshall St.

Marshall Street Plaza is closed until further notice. The City of Richmond has closed Marshall Street Plaza, 900 East Marshall St., for emergency repairs. Please follow us on Twitter @CityRichmondVA or visit https://t.co/aTjcNCIH8n for updates. #WeAreRVA #BuildingCommunity pic.twitter.com/AlLP4Bd8Qq — City of Richmond, VA (@CityRichmondVA) December 26, 2022

There’s currently no information on when it will reopen.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.