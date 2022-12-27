‘It’s real tough’: Travelers look for ways to get home amid Southwest flight cancellations

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of travelers across the United States are trying to find other ways to get back home after Southwest Airlines canceled a majority of their flights as a result of the challenges brought on by the winter storm.

On Tuesday, Flight Aware reported eight flight cancellations at Richmond International Airport, which were all from Southwest Airlines. This is all part of the nearly 2,600 Southwest flight cancellations reported across the country throughout the day.

At Richmond International Airport, dozens went up to the Southwest ticket counter to see what their options were for flights, including Christi Wooten. Wooten was in Richmond visiting family from Lubbock, Texas.

“My husband and I came here to see our only kiddo and our only grandbaby for Christmas,” she said.

Wooten said she was able to get a flight leaving Richmond early Thursday morning on another airline carrier.

“They’re offering vouchers and we asked to speak to a supervisor and they were able to come up with a flight on an alternate airline for Thursday morning at 6:55 a.m.,” she said. “It’s frustrating, but they worked it out in the end.”

Aamir Merchant and his family went through two flight cancellations with Southwest Airlines.

“We got a message last night that our flight was canceled,” he said. “We assumed it was bad, but we were told to rebook this morning and unfortunately, that flight was canceled as well.”

Aamir is trying to get back to California, but was told by Southwest Airlines there’s a possibility they wouldn’t be able to get on another flight for the next several days.

“Out of Richmond, the next time is going to be six days that I can get to the west coast,” he said. “Definitely during the holidays, you want to get back to your family and things like that. It’s real tough. New Years coming up and things so, yeah definitely rough but hoping they can figure things out.”

A woman also told NBC12 she is getting rental car to start her drive back home to Houston, Texas. The woman said Southwest Airlines was able to book her rental.

On Monday, Southwest travelers were stranded after the airline canceled 70% of its flights Monday, amounting to over 2,600 cancellations.

Southwest Airlines said these mass cancellations grew as a result of the winter storm, which impacted their flight crews and planes.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said they were going to operate at a reduced schedule over the next several days in an effort to recover their operations. A spokesperson also told NBC12 they are working to accommodate customers on available flights as soon as possible.

As Wooten spends the next couple of days in Richmond, she’s looking towards spending more time with her loved ones.

“There’s a reason for everything and that means we get to see our baby for two more nights,” she said.

Southwest Airlines also created a website where customers can contact Southwest to rebook or request a refund.

