Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road

Officer Martin responded to the nearest gas station, where he purchased a gas can and gas.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas.

The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after talking with the driver, they determined the car ran out of gas.

The officer then went to the nearest gas station, where he purchases gas and a gas can for the driver.

Thanks to his help, the driver was able to get to their destination.

We would like to recognize Officer Martin for going the extra mile. Officer Martin came upon a disabled vehicle and...

Posted by Hopewell Police Department on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

