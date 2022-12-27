Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas.

The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after talking with the driver, they determined the car ran out of gas.

The officer then went to the nearest gas station, where he purchases gas and a gas can for the driver.

Thanks to his help, the driver was able to get to their destination.

