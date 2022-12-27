Farewell 2022: It’s time to ring in the new year in RVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The New year is quickly approaching and if you don’t have any plans we have you covered.
Take a look at the events happening in the River City to celebrate the 2023 new year.
New years Eve at Winterfest
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at Kings Dominion located at 16000 Theme Park Way.
The 15th annual Cone Parade
The parade will begin at the Aquarian Book Shop located at 12 south Thompson Street on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m.
Rickey Smiley and Friends New Year’s Celebration
The show will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m. at The Altria Theater located at 6 N. Laurel Street.
New Year’s Eve Early Balloon Drop
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 12 p.m. to 7p.m. at Off The wall, Indoor Bounce & Party place located at 9201 Midlothian Turnpike.
The Hof New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball
The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Hofheimer Building Event Venue located at 2818 West Broad Street.
NEW YEAR’s EVE Bash feat: The Jangling Reinharts
The show will begin Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m. at The Tin Pan located at 8982 Quioccasin Road.
New Year’s Eve at Drive Shack Richmond
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to Sun, Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. at The Drive Shack located at 1647 Four Rings Drive.
Kids & Teens New Year’s Eve Lock-in
The event will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and end Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. at Homeschool Resources Group located at 9161-B Atlee Rd Mechanicsville.
Noon - Year’s Eve
The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stoney Point Fashion Park in Triangle Park.
NYE 2023 Masquerade Celebration
This event will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.31 to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at SWITCH Pop-Up Bar located at 13 West Broad Street.
New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at New Life Outreach Church located at 1005 Turner Road.
