Chesterfield Food Bank reschedules distribution to Friday

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center has rescheduled its special distribution to this Friday after canceling last week’s distribution due to the cold front.

On Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 12211 Iron Bridge Rd in Chester, volunteers distribute food to anyone in need.

The food bank also needs volunteers to help prepare for this distribution. Anyone interested in helping out can stop by the center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Click here to sign up.

Anyone who can’t make it in person can still help make an impact through donations here.

