70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River

Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.(Powhatan Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Powhatan have confirmed a 70-year-old woman last seen the day after Christmas was found dead in the James River Wednesday.

Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the county’s John Tree Hill Road area. Her vehicle was found in the Tucker Park area of Goochland Tuesday.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office says Goochland County Fire Rescue personnel found Weaver in the river the evening of Dec. 28.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

