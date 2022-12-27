Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

70-year-old missing in Powhatan; vehicle found in Goochland

Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.
Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the Powhatan County.(Powhatan Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The vehicle of a 70-year-old woman last seen in Powhatan County was found in Goochland County on Tuesday.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office says Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of the county. Her vehicle was found in the Tucker Park area of Goochland.

Weaver is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

If you’ve seen her, contact the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

The Goochland Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are assisting the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office in the search.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemonte Ali Noble, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in this shooting.
Juvenile killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico
Tuesday evening you can catch all the major planets together up in the sky.
Catch the entire solar system together this week
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day in Colonial Heights.
Dog killed as shooter fires multiple times into Colonial Heights home
(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
One person was killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash in Dinwiddie County on...
1 person killed in wrong-way crash in Dinwiddie

Latest News

With hundreds of bills already filed, and even more on the horizon, legislators are gearing up...
Lawmakers gear up for start of 2023 Virginia General Assembly
The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health
The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health
The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health
he Virginia Department of Health says it will now report COVID-19 cases weekly.
Department of Health updates COVID reporting schedule