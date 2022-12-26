Monday Forecast: Increasing clouds and cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gradually warming up to above-normal temperatures by the end of the week, a few showers possible this weekend

Monday: Mostly sunny morning, mostly cloudy end to the day and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs near 50°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

