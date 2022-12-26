Angel Tree
Local groups spread Christmas joy to people in need

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local groups wanted to make sure that no one was forgotten on Christmas Day.

Numerous nonprofits gathered at Worship and Praise Deliverance Church on East Laburnum Avenue to give toys to the children, hand out socks and serve a Christmas meal.

“Gifts are important but if we just take the time out to love each other we could really make a difference,” said Michelle Kirvin, co-pastor at the church, “not just for the children but for each other.”

