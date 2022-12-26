Juvenile killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed on Christmas night.

Officers were called to the 100 Block of Engleside Court around 11:15 Sunday night.

When police arrived, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Kemonte Ali Noble, 20, was arrested Monday morning and charged with second-degree murder in this shooting. Noble also faces charges related to another incident in the same area including reckless care for a child and trespassing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.