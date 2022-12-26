Dog killed as shooter fires multiple times into Colonial Heights home

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A dog was killed after a suspect fired several shots into a Colonial Heights home on Christmas Day.

The Colonial Heights Police Department says they responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Wakefield Avenue.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who advised that a male acquaintance came to the residence and attempted to force entry through the front door,” police said in a news release. “The suspect, who was not able to successfully enter the residence, then fired several rounds into the front of the structure, striking the victim and striking and killing the victim’s dog.”

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Senior Detective Chris Velasquez at 804-520-9293 or velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov.

