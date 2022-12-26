Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain

Angel Tree
FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (Gray News) – A dog abandoned at the airport in San Francisco has found its forever home with a United Airlines captain.

The dog named Polaris arrived at the airport with someone traveling from an international destination, but the flyer chose to continue without his animal, according to a news release from the San Francisco SPCA.

United Airlines worked to make sure the puppy was cared for and completed the necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United, in the news release.

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.

The airline hosted a celebratory adoption party at the airport and donated $5,000 to the SF SPCA to support their efforts to help animals all year long.

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family - just in time for the holidays,” Passafiume said.

