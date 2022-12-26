Angel Tree
CW Richmond to air HBCU basketball games

Numerous games on CW Richmond this winter feature either Virginia Union or Virginia State.
Numerous games on CW Richmond this winter feature either Virginia Union or Virginia State.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CW Richmond will be home to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) basketball games in January and February.

Each game will have a pre-game show starting an hour before tip-off. Numerous games feature either Virginia Union or Virginia State.

FULL SCHEDULE:

  • Jan. 7 at noon: Johnson C. Smith vs. Elizabeth City State
  • Jan. 7 at 3 p.m.: Livingstone vs. Virginia State
  • Jan. 14 at noon: Virginia Union vs. Virginia State
  • Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.: Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State
  • Jan. 21 at noon: Virginia Union vs. Bowie State
  • Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.: Elizabeth City State vs. Virginia State
  • Jan. 28 at noon: Lincoln vs. Elizabeth City State
  • Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.: Bowie State vs. Virginia State
  • Feb. 4 at noon: Livingstone vs. Claflin
  • Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.: Elizabeth City State vs. Virginia Union
  • Feb 11 at noon: Virginia State vs. Elizabeth City State
  • Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.: Bowie State vs. Virginia Union
  • Feb. 18 at noon: Lincoln vs. Bowie State
  • Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.: St. Augustine vs. Fayetteville State
  • Feb. 25: games at noon and 3 p.m. to be determined

You can watch CW Richmond (WUPV) over the air on channel 65.1 and on your cable and satellite services.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

