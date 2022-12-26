CW Richmond to air HBCU basketball games

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CW Richmond will be home to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) basketball games in January and February.

Each game will have a pre-game show starting an hour before tip-off. Numerous games feature either Virginia Union or Virginia State.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Jan. 7 at noon: Johnson C. Smith vs. Elizabeth City State

Jan. 7 at 3 p.m.: Livingstone vs. Virginia State

Jan. 14 at noon: Virginia Union vs. Virginia State

Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.: Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State

Jan. 21 at noon: Virginia Union vs. Bowie State

Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.: Elizabeth City State vs. Virginia State

Jan. 28 at noon: Lincoln vs. Elizabeth City State

Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.: Bowie State vs. Virginia State

Feb. 4 at noon: Livingstone vs. Claflin

Feb. 4 at 3 p.m.: Elizabeth City State vs. Virginia Union

Feb 11 at noon: Virginia State vs. Elizabeth City State

Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.: Bowie State vs. Virginia Union

Feb. 18 at noon: Lincoln vs. Bowie State

Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.: St. Augustine vs. Fayetteville State

Feb. 25: games at noon and 3 p.m. to be determined

You can watch CW Richmond (WUPV) over the air on channel 65.1 and on your cable and satellite services.

