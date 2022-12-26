Communities in Central Va. offer Christmas tree recycling

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several communities across Central Virginia are allowing residents to recycle or discard their real Christmas trees.

ASHLAND

Set trees at the curb for collection by town crews.

CHESTERFIELD (through Jan. 31)

Dec. 26 through Jan. 31

Northern Area Convenience Center, 3200 Warbro Road, Monday, Tuesday & Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Road (off Route 10), Monday, Thursday & Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Note: No tree vendors are allowed

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

Recycling Center, 2701 Conduit Road (behind Sheetz), Fridays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. (closed from noon-1 p.m. and holidays)

GOOCHLAND (through Jan. 31)

Central Convenience Center, Route 632, near Route 522, 1908 Hidden Rock Lane (daily)

Western Convenience Center, Rt. 606, 3455 Hadensville-Fife Road (closed Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Note: Drop-off is free. Trees are not recycled.

HANOVER (through Jan. 31)

Route 301 Transfer Station, Courtland Farm Road (Route 820), 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed Sundays and holidays)

Mechanicsville Center, 7427 Verdi Lane (Route 710), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Courthouse Center, 7234 Courtland Farm Road, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Beaverdam Center, 18400 Beaverdam Road (Route 715), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Doswell Center, 11224 Doswell Road (Route 688), 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Elmont Center, 11045 Lewistown Road (Route 783), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Montpelier Center, 15188 Clazemont Road (Route 715), 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

HENRICO (through Jan. 8)

Springfield Road Landfill Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (except holidays)

Charles City Road Landfill Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (except holidays)

Eastern Henrico Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road — front parking lot

Western Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road — lower parking lot

HOPEWELL

Citizen Convenience Center, 507 Station St.Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Place undecorated live trees in yard waste area. Trees will be recycled with yard waste. Note: Residents may also leave undecorated live trees by trash carts for collection. These trees will not be recycled.

NEW KENT

Route 618 Refuse Collection Center (Brush Recycling area), 6301 Olivet Church Road, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (check with county for holiday closings)

PETERSBURG

Set undecorated live trees at the curb with trash cart to be collected on regular collection days. Only 10 cubic yards of bulky waste — to include the tree — may be placed at the curb for collection. Trees will not be recycled.

POWHATAN (Jan. 3-31)

Bring real, undecorated trees to be recycled at 1990 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

PRINCE GEORGE (through Jan. 15)

Prince George County Convenience Center, 3100 Union Branch Road, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., daily (closing at noon Dec. 31 and reopening Jan. 2)

RICHMOND (Dec. 27-Jan. 14)

East Richmond Road Convenience Center, 3800 East Richmond Road — yard waste area

Parker Field Annex – Corner of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Robin Hood Road — designated tree drop-off

Note: City of Richmond Department of Public Works and the Clean City Commission will host the annual Bring One for the Chipper Tree Recycling Event Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard & Robin Hood Road (Parker Field Annex). Electronics recycling (fees apply) and paper shredding will also be offered. For information, contact the City of Richmond Department of Public Works.

